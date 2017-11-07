

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market opened lower Tuesday on a stronger yen, but has recovered and is advancing as higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 106.18 points or 0.47 percent to 22,654.53, after touching a low of 22,512.91 in early trades.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is higher by more than 4 percent after crude oil prices surged overnight. Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.5 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent.



The major exporters are higher. Sony is rising almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are adding more than 1 percent each. Panasonic is up 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Steel Works is rising 17 percent, while Chiyoda Corp. and Screen Holdings are gaining more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Maruha Nichiro is losing more than 8 percent, Asahi Group is declining almost 3 percent and Takara Holdings is down more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the value of labor cash earnings in Japan was up 0.9 percent on year in September, government data showed on Tuesday. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.7 percent in August.



Real cash earnings were down an annual 1.0 percent - missing forecasts for a fall of 0.2 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record highs on Monday, reflecting recent upward momentum amid optimism about the economy and the likelihood of passage of the republican tax reform plan.



The Dow inched up 9.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 23,548.42, the Nasdaq rose 22.00 points or 0.3 percent to 6,786.44 and the S&P 500 crept up 3.29 points or 0.1 percent to 2,591.13.



The major European markets turned mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by less than a tenth of a percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to surge Monday after a purge of royal family's political rivals in Saudi Arabia. December WTI crude jumped $1.71 or 3.1 percent to close at $57.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest in two years.



