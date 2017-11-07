

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY.PK) has developed its own autonomous driving system, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The social media giant intends to leverage its mapping and artificial intelligence technology to compete in a sector that's attracted investment from the likes of Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo as well as local rivals Baidu Inc. and Alphabet Inc., the report said. It's unclear how far the development effort has advanced though Tencent has a prototype and begun testing the system internally, the report said.



