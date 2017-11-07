sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

150,65 Euro		+1,737
+1,17 %
WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,84
150,64
06.11.
150,13
150,24
06.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLE INC
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC150,65+1,17 %
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A1.092,11+1,31 %