

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court refused to re-insert itself into the smart-phone patent battles, leaving intact a $120 million award Apple Inc. (AAPL) won from rival Samsung Electronics Co. over features that include slide-to-unlock, according to reports.



The justices on Monday turned away an appeal from Samsung, which argued unsuccessfully that three Apple patents covered trivial technological advances that weren't eligible for legal protection.



The Supreme Court last year told a lower court to revisit a separate $399 million award Apple won for Samsung's copying of the iPhone design. A new trial on damages in that case is scheduled for May in San Jose, California.



