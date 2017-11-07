

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are broadly higher on Tuesday, with investor sentiment bolstered by the fresh record highs on Wall Street and higher commodity prices, including the overnight surge in crude oil prices after a purge of royal family's political rivals in Saudi Arabia. Investors continued to keep an eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing tour of Asia.



The Australian market is rising following the overnight gains on Wall Street and higher commodity prices.



Investors are now looking ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia, which will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later in the day and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 44.30 points or 0.74 percent to 5,998.10, off a high of 6,002.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 44.30 points or 0.73 percent to 6,071.50.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is adding more than 2 percent, BHP Billiton is rising almost 3 percent and Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 4 percent.



Gold miners are also higher after gold futures rallied. Newcrest Mining is advancing 2 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also rising as crude oil prices rose more than 3 percent overnight. Santos is gaining almost 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is advancing more than 2 percent and Oil Search is up 2 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.7 percent. Westpac is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Suncorp Group said it will not appeal against the New Zealand Commerce Commission's decision to block its A$212.5 million takeover of insurer Tower after the New Zealand company terminated the deal. Shares of Suncorp are adding 0.3 percent.



CIMIC Group has won a A$300 million contract from Indonesian mining giant Kaltim Prima Coal to extend operations at a Borneo coal mine for four years. The mining contract giant's shares are edging up less than 0.1 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the construction sector in Australia continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, with a Performance of Construction Index score of 53.2. That's down from 54.7 in September, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Japanese market opened lower on a stronger yen, but has recovered and is advancing as higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 106.18 points or 0.47 percent to 22,654.53, after touching a low of 22,512.91 in early trades.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is higher by more than 4 percent after crude oil prices surged overnight. Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.5 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent.



The major exporters are higher. Sony is rising almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are adding more than 1 percent each. Panasonic is up 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Japan Steel Works is rising 17 percent, while Chiyoda Corp. and Screen Holdings are gaining more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Maruha Nichiro is losing more than 8 percent, Asahi Group is declining almost 3 percent and Takara Holdings is down more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the value of labor cash earnings in Japan was up 0.9 percent on year in September, government data showed on Tuesday. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.7 percent in August.



Real cash earnings were down an annual 1.0 percent - missing forecasts for a fall of 0.2 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher. New Zealand and South Korea are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record highs on Monday, reflecting recent upward momentum amid optimism about the economy and the likelihood of passage of the republican tax reform plan.



The Dow inched up 9.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 23,548.42, the Nasdaq rose 22.00 points or 0.3 percent to 6,786.44 and the S&P 500 crept up 3.29 points or 0.1 percent to 2,591.13.



The major European markets turned mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by less than a tenth of a percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to surge Monday after a purge of royal family's political rivals in Saudi Arabia. December WTI crude jumped $1.71 or 3.1 percent to close at $57.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest in two years.



