

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its net income attributable to the company first six months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 was 1.488 billion yen, up 34.3% from last year.



Operating income was 2.316 billion yen, up 18.9% from last year.



Total revenues rose 12.0% to 82.988 billion yen in the prior year.



The company noted that its financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 announced on May 15, 2017 remain unchanged.



