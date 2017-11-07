Swing joins Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov.7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Swing Technologies, makers of the acclaimed 'living photo' appSWNG, will bring its talent and technology to Microsoft. Swing employees will join the Skype team at Microsoft. The Swing team will bring industry leading expertise in imaging technology and customer experiences to deliver on key innovations for Skype messaging and calling experiences.

"This is a unique opportunity for the team to bring our ideas to a global audience," said Tommy Stadlen, Co-Founder of Swing Technologies. "It's an exciting time to join Microsoft, which is thriving under the leadership of Satya Nadella. We believe in the power of brands and technology, so the Skype mission and values resonate strongly with us."

"The Swing team's deep expertise in imaging technology will help us deliver great new features and capabilities for Skype," said Microsoft's Corporate Vice President for Skype, Amritansh Raghav. "They have an impressive track record of delivering great user experiences and brand design around the technology they develop. I welcome the new team members and am excited about how Swing will deliver innovation to our customers."

About Swing Technologies

Swing Technologies was founded by Tommy Stadlen and Frederick Blackford in 2014. Based in San Francisco and New York, Swing's mission is to reimagine the photograph. Its debut app SWNG allows users to create interactive 'living photos'. The result is a new visual medium to stand alongside photos and videos. SWNG has been featured by Apple as the top featured product on the App Store, and in Apple retail stores across the world. Swing Technologies has developed a range of imaging technology across software and hardware, with senior employees recruited from Apple, Instagram and beyond. Swing is backed by top tier investors and individuals including Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone. Visit www.swng.me

