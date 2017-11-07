1Desk, the world's first AI platform to combine cognitive and autonomic technologies, will fully automate shared enterprise services



NEW YORK, 2017-11-07 06:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPsoft, the leader in enterprise AI, today announced its visionary new platform for business users, 1Desk, that enables businesses to accelerate digital transformation and stay competitive in the digital economy. For the first time, enterprises will be able to draw on a digital labor pool of cognitive agents, virtual engineers and virtual administrators in order to automate entire end-to-end processes, from HR and IT, to Finance and Administration. Employees will no longer have to navigate multiple systems but instead channel all their requests and queries through a single cognitively-enabled interface to access a full suite of enterprise services 24-by-7.



Although the average cost of Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses across industries sits at around 25% of sales1, this can be considerably higher in major industries including Financial Services (41%) and Healthcare (38%). The level of automation made possible by 1Desk could cut this to a fraction of the cost. At the same time, employee productivity is set to rise sharply as dedicated personal digital support will eliminate the time wasted by filling out cumbersome forms and waiting for routine tasks to be completed.



"1Desk is the unified service desk that converges the front and back offices. It directly connects business users to the applications that service them, disintermediating large segments of IT and business operations. 1Desk improves the Net Promoter Scores not only for IT, but for HR, finance, helpdesk, facilities and administrative tasks. The big difference to 1Desk is that it has cognitive competence so it can understand business users directly, and service their requests through automated digital labor, not by armies of people," said Chetan Dube, CEO of IPsoft.



Uniquely, 1Desk will be able to target the inefficiencies that lie in processes running across different functions. For example, the comprehensive process knowledge capabilities of Amelia, IPsoft's market-leading cognitive agent embedded in the 1Desk platform, can act as the glue to unify the implications of policy changes across all supporting enterprise systems by automatically updating intelligent workflows.



In the $6.3 trillion2 race for digital renovation, manual processes have become a stumbling block for operational efficiency and market growth. Static point solutions that automate single steps in the process limit the speed of change that is required to compete with companies that were 'born-digital' as well as traditional competitors that are on a fast track to digital adoption. Through machine learning, 1Desk facilitates rapid improvement and industrializes a cycle of continuous improvement and learning from every interaction with business users. Exceptions that are managed by human engineers and administrators within 1Desk are recorded at all times so that a stream of new intelligent automation is generated, speeding up the ability to implement new efficiencies going forward.



Carestream Health, a global provider of medical imaging systems and IT solutions, will be the first Beta customer for 1Desk. "1Desk introduces AI innovation on a grand scale, opening up the possibility to set a new standard for cognitive-enabled business processes in terms of both speed and quality," said Gerson Benker, Vice President of IT Operations at Carestream. "We are excited at the prospect of employing 1Desk's end-to-end automation capabilities within our strategy in order to provide an even better experience for our business users and customers."



The vastly increased automation of business processes enabled by 1Desk represents a radical shift in the operating model for enterprise organizational models. In the future, the execution of tasks will be predominantly fulfilled by Digital Labor. Human talent will focus on managing and directing the further development of automation. IPsoft facilitates the creation of a Digital Labor Studio within organizations to orchestrate the rapid development of a continuously improving Digital Workforce. This unique hub of digital enablement talent will coordinate the work of automation engineers, data scientists, linguists, business analysts, user-experience designers and system integrators to deliver on the full value of 1Desk.



1Desk is created on a foundation of market-leading technology. Amelia is widely recognized as being at the forefront of conversational AI platforms and was recently described by industry analyst firm Ovum as being uniquely suitable for enabling entirely new customer channels. IPsoft's autonomic technology has been spearheading transformation at scale for more than 15 years and is noted by research analyst Everest Group as the leader in IT automation.



1 SG&A Benchmarks, Schonfield & Associates 2 IDC Worldwide Semiannual Digital Transformation Spending Guide, May 2017



