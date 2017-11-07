

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Intelsat S.A. (I), the operator of the world's first Globalized Network and an integrated satellite communications company, announced Tuesday that it is working together with Coca-Cola Co. (KO) to bring satellite-enabled Wi-Fi services to remote communities across Africa.



The partnership will support both companies' future business plans and also their mutual efforts to promote sustainable development, especially in underserved communities.



Under the new partnership, Intelsat will work with Coca-Cola to establish Wi-Fi access at certain retail facilities in rural areas, enabling personal and commercial connectivity for citizens.



Coca-Cola is already working in developing communities around the world to foster sustainable development activity. With Intelsat's satellite broadband services, connectivity can be delivered to rural areas where there is limited or no terrestrial or wireless connectivity, opening up a host of additional opportunities for social and economic development.



Eric Welsh, Global Director, Coca-Cola, said, 'We're partnering with public and private sector organizations to address social issues, bringing basic necessities to millions of people through our sustainability-related programs. The Internet is a tremendous, undisputed force for economic growth and social change, and with the reach of Intelsat's satellite broadband services, we plan to deliver the benefits of connectivity to even more communities across Africa.'



