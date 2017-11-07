Ablynx: CORRECTION OF PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

REGULATED INFORMATION



GHENT, Belgium, 7 November 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] announced on 3 November 2017, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from FMR LLC on 31 October and 1 November 2017.

On 3 November 2017 FMR LLC has informed Ablynx of the fact that it formally revokes the afore-mentioned notifications, since FMR LLC believes that it was under no obligation to notify. The stated size of the participations of FMR LLC, as set out in the afore-mentioned notifications, was not yet applicable on the respective transaction dates and no notification threshold was reached or crossed down- or upwards.

As a result of the formal revocation of these notifications, the most recent notification that Ablynx received from FMR LLC is the notification of 25 August 2017, as published on Ablynx's website via a press release of 30 August 2017. On the date of such notification, FMR LLC (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) held 5,813,507 voting securities of Ablynx, which represented 9.50% of the 61,169,732 then outstanding voting rights of Ablynx.

Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).

The Articles of the Association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

