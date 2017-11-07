Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new closed-loop marketing study on the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry client wanted to understand the marketing effectiveness and customize marketing strategies according to customers' needs and preferences. The healthcare client wanted to build appropriate solutions to match the needs with the help of closed-loop marketing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006627/en/

Promoting Marketing Effectiveness for A Renowned Healthcare Client through Closed Loop Marketing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the closed loop marketing experts at Quantzig, "The current healthcare industry is in dire need of robust clinical innovations. Consequently, major organizations in the healthcare industry are adopting closed-loop marketing solutions to deliver promising results."

The global healthcare industry is changing with a firm focus on improving the quality of care delivered. The leading healthcare providers are facing economic uncertainties due to which leading players are relying on promising marketing solutions that can stimulate their growth prospects. Closed loop marketing helps businesses collaborate more effectively with the sales team to improve customer knowledge and better promote their marketing activities.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the healthcare provider to devise effective marketing campaigns and create a better winning strategy. The client was able to identify the challenges in the healthcare space and increase customer satisfaction levels. Additionally, the client was able to understand communication strategies better and determine the efficacy of their marketing campaigns.

This closed-loop marketing solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Track the marketing efforts

Identify the challenges in the healthcare space

To know more, request a free proposal

This closed-loop marketing solution offered predictive insights on:

Tracking visitors and gaining actionable insights on the traffic updates

Feeding marketing campaigns and increasing sales

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete closed-loop marketing case study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/closed-loop-marketing-healthcare

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006627/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us