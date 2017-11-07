

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in October after accelerating in the previous three months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in September. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 0.4 percent annually in October and utility costs went up by 0.41 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, eased slightly to 1.3 percent in October from 1.4 percent in the prior month. That was in line with economists' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX