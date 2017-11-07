

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its interest rate on hold for the fifteenth consecutive month, while predicting a pick-up in economic growth to around 3 percent over the next few years.



The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, maintained the cash rate at 1.50 percent. The bank had reduced the rate by 25-basis points each in August and May last year. It noted that the low level of interest rates is continuing to support the Australian economy.



Taking account of the available information, the Board judged that holding the stance of monetary policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time.



Further underpinning the currency was rising risk appetite, as Asian shares rallied in the wake of higher crude oil prices after a purge of royal family's political rivals in Saudi Arabia. Investors continued to keep an eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing tour of Asia.



In other economic news, weekly survey by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed that Australia's consumer confidence weakened during the week ended November 5.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 112.6 from 113.4 in the preceding week.



The aussie climbed against its major rivals on Monday, with the exception of the kiwi.



The aussie appreciated by 0.3 percent to a 4-day high of 0.7700 against the greenback, following a decline to 0.7680 in the aftermath of the decision. The pair closed Monday's trading at 0.7691. The aussie is likely to find resistance around the 0.78 zone.



The aussie reversed from an early low of 1.1062 against the kiwi, edging up to 1.1096. Continuation of the aussie's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.115 mark. The aussie-kiwi pair was valued at 1.1073 when it closed deals on Monday.



The aussie advanced to 1.5081 against the euro, its strongest since October 24. This marks a 0.3 percent rise from a low of 1.5120 hit at 10:15 pm ET. The aussie is poised to challenge resistance around the 1.49 region. At yesterday's close, the pair was worth 1.5092.



The aussie added 0.3 percent to hit a 4-day high of 87.70 against the Japanese yen, after having fallen to 87.41 at 6:15 pm ET. On the upside, 88.5 is possibly seen as the next resistance for the aussie. The pair finished yesterday's trading at 87.45.



Official data showed that Japan labor cash earnings rose 0.9 percent on year in September. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.7 percent in August.



The Australian currency that closed Monday's trading at 0.9771 against the loonie climbed to 0.9788. The aussie is seen challenging resistance around the 0.99 mark.



Looking ahead, German industrial production for September is set for release in the pre-European session.



Eurozone retail sales for September and U.K. Halifax house prices for October are due in the European session.



The European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will deliver opening remarks at the ECB Forum on Banking Supervision in Frankfurt at 4:00 am ET.



At 12:35 pm ET, Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles speaks at The Clearing House Annual Conference, in New York.



BOC Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on inflation at an event jointly hosted by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society of Montreal and the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations at 12:55 pm ET.



At 2:30 pm ET, Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers acceptance remarks at the presentation of the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, in Washington DC.



In the New York session, U.S. consumer credit for September is slated for release.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX