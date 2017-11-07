July September 2017

Consolidated revenue for the period was SEK 268.3 M (126.5), an increase of 112 per cent compared to 2016.

EBIT for the period was SEK 32.6 M (13.1), an increase of 149 per cent compared to 2016.

Net result for the period was SEK 27.9 M (10.9).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 3.17 (1.24).

Cash flow before financing activities during the period was SEK 29.9 M (20.9).

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 7.3 million, an increase of 93 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 273.1 thousand, an increase of 126 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.7 million, an increase of 104 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 40.1, which matched the strong figure from the same period last year.

Revenue from free-to-play games grew by 121 per cent compared to the same period in 2016 and accounted for 99 per cent (94) of the total revenue.

More information about the Company can be found on www.g5e.se/corporate.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on November 7th, 2017.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) is a developer and publisher of high quality free-to-play mobile games for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows-powered devices. G5 develops and publishes games that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of experienced and novice players. G5's portfolio includes a number of popular games like Mahjong Journey, Survivors: the Quest, Hidden City, Twin Moons Society, Supermarket Mania and The Secret Society. G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014.

