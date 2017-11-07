

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY), a developer of therapeutic antibodies, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter consolidated net loss amounted to 24.0 million euros, wider than prior year's net loss of 12.8 million euros. The consolidated net loss per share was 0.83 euro, compared to loss of 0.49 euro last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was negative 23.5 million euros, compared to negative 13.1 million euros last year.



Group revenue for the quarter climbed 20% to 15.0 million euros from 12.5 million euros a year ago. The revenue increase was mainly driven by licence income as well as milestone payments from Janssen, the company noted.



Looking ahead, for the financial year 2017, MorphoSys continues to expect Group revenues in the range of 46 million euros to 51 million euros. Guidance for EBIT continues to be in the range of negative 75 million euros to negative 85 million euros.



Further, the company announced that Markus Enzelberger was appointed Chief Scientific Officer or CSO effective November 1, 2017. He has been serving as Interim CSO since April 15, 2017.



Enzelberger succeeds Marlies Sproll who resigned from her CSO position effective end of October 31, 2017 due to ongoing family reasons. Sproll has taken on a new part-time role at MorphoSys as Special Adviser to the CEO as of November 1, 2017.



