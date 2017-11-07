

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in October, after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-over-year in October, just above the 3.7 percent increase in September. The measure has been rising since August last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew notably by 7.9 percent annually in October and clothing and footwear prices rose by 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent from September, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



