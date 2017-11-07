

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of Human Resources solutions, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the third-quarter declined to 123 million euros or 0.73 euros per share from last year's 173 million euros or 1.02 euros per share, hurt by non-cash write-down of intangibles.



Revenue for the quarter rose to 5.90 billion euros from 5.81 billion euros in the previous year.



Revenue growth momentum sustained at 6% organically and trading days adjusted.



The company noted that positive momentum continued at the start of the fourth-quarter but the comparison base is more challenging in the fourth-quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX