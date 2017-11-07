sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,51 Euro		-1,332
-1,96 %
WKN: 922031 ISIN: CH0012138605 Ticker-Symbol: ADI1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,34
66,48
09:30
66,40
66,47
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADECCO GROUP AG66,51-1,96 %