

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 37.1 percent to 13.95 billion Japanese yen from 22.16 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share were 35.09 yen, down from 55.80 yen a year ago.



Operating profit was down 15.2 percent from last year to 23.02 billion yen.



Revenue dropped 4.5 percent to 328.45 billion yen from prior year's 343.81 billion yen.



For the year ending March 31, 2018, the company now expects attributable profit of 30 billion yen, and net sales of 710 billion yen.



For the year, the company previously expected attributable profit of 34 billion yen, and net sales of 700 billion yen.



The company continues to expect operating profit of 45 billion yen.



