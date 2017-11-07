

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug giant Novartis AG (NVS) announced results from the FUTURE 5 study showing Cosentyx, or secukinumab, reduced the signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis or PsA, while significantly inhibiting the progression of joint structural damage in PsA patients compared to placebo at 24 weeks.



FUTURE 5 is the largest randomized controlled trial of a biologic conducted to date in PsA, with nearly 1,000 patients studied.



Study participants were randomized to receive Cosentyx, 300 mg with loading dosage ore LD, 150 mg with LD, 150 mg without LD, or placebo.



At week 24, more participants treated with Cosentyx had no worsening of joint structural damage compared to placebo, as measured by the modified total van der Heijde Sharp score. Structural joint damage in psoriatic arthritis or PsA patients taking Cosentyx was inhibited at 24 weeks versus placebo in all arms of the study.



PsA is a painful, progressively debilitating inflammatory disease. Up to 40 percent of PsA patients can suffer from joint damage and permanent physical deformity. PsA can lead to reduced mobility and irreversible joint damage.



The Phase III data were presented for the first time today as a late breaker during the 2017 American College of Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals Annual Meeting in San Diego.



Philip Mease, MD, director of the Rheumatology Clinical Research Division of Swedish Medical Center and lead study investigator and clinical professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle said, 'A treatment that reduces the signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis and addresses the disease on a structural level by slowing the progression of joint damage could offer a significant benefit for patients.'



