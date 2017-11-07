

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from Asia after the major U.S. averages hit fresh record closing highs overnight, boosted by rallying oil prices and corporate dealmaking news.



While lower yields amid uncertainty over the progress of U.S. tax reform weighed on the dollar, oil prices edged down slightly in Asian trading after posting their biggest gains in six weeks on Monday to hit a two-year high amid turmoil in the Middle East.



Asian stocks are broadly higher, with Australian, Hong Kong and Japanese markets climbing 1-2 percent despite U.S. President Donald Trump's fiery rhetoric on North Korea and uncertainties related to proposed U.S. tax reform.



Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia today left the cash rate on hold at record low of 1.5 percent for the 15th consecutive month, as widely expected, amid a slowdown in the housing market.



Closer home, like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom tumbled in October, the latest survey from the British Retail Consortium revealed - sliding 1.0 percent from a year earlier. That was well shy of forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent and down sharply from the 1.9 percent increase in September.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed marginally higher and the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent.



European markets ended Monday's session on a mixed note as banks succumbed to selling pressure, offsetting investor optimism over promising euro zone economic data and rising oil prices.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1 percent. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally higher.



