Fusion Risk Management, Inc ("Fusion"), the leading provider of business continuity risk management software and services, and Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety applications, today announced an enhanced integrated connector offering for businesses. Enterprise organisations are able to leverage the Fusion Connector for Everbridge to easily integrate the Fusion Framework Continuity Risk Management System with the Everbridge Critical Event Management Platform.

Fusion Connector for Everbridge is a pre-built, out-of-the-box offering for Everbridge Mass Notification and IT Alerting that provides flexible initiation and tracking of communications, leveraging customer-defined data and workflows to orchestrate workstreams across all aspects of incident response, business continuity and disaster recovery. The announcement was made during the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) World Conference and Exhibition in London on 7 and 8 November 2017, where Fusion is onsite discussing its expanding presence in Europe and demonstrating its latest software solutions.

"Unlike typical one-off API integrations, the Fusion Connector series delivers out-of-the-box functionality for customers with basic needs, and unmatched configurability and flexibility for enterprises with more complex integration requirements, and provides consistent and reliable bi-directional synchronization of data and functionality between our systems," said Steve Richardson, Vice President of Product Management at Fusion. "A key aspect is that Fusion Connectors are continuously maintained to ensure ongoing compatibility as both systems are upgraded and enhanced over time."

"We look forward to working with Fusion to further automate business continuity plans and incident response processes during critical events," said Imad Mouline, CTO of Everbridge. "The integration can improve an organisation's ability to coordinate the appropriate resources and rapidly communicate to mitigate the impact of any emergency or business disruption."

In October, Fusion announced the strategic expansion of its European presence to keep pace with rapidly growing market demand. On 6 November 2017, the company hosted a gathering for its UK Regional Users Group, during which leading European practitioners learned more about the new services Fusion is making available to ensure business resilience in enterprise organisations. Richard Cooper, who Fusion recently named Managing Director of Europe, attended the users group meeting, and is currently representing the company at the BCI World Conference and Exhibition.

"The need for rapid, coordinated response to business disruptions is well-recognized among enterprise organisations throughout Europe," noted Richard Cooper, Managing Director of European Operations at Fusion. "It's not just about having contingency plans and the ability to send notifications when day-to-day operations are disrupted, it's about ensuring the plans can be activated and the information is accurate. Organisations can then quickly notify the appropriate personnel and effectively and efficiently deliver a well-orchestrated response."

