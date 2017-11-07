SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Integrated Optics, for ProPhotonix to distribute Integrated Optics range of innovative laser modules.

As an experienced provider of laser technologies to original equipment manufacturers ("OEM") worldwide, ProPhotonix understands the importance of offering a range of high quality laser technologies to suit specific application needs. The Matchbox and ARA laser series from Integrated Optics, will complement ProPhotonix' existing laser solutions offering, providing the Company's established customer base with additional configurable laser module platforms for a broad range of applications and opening new market opportunities for ProPhotonix.

Customized solutions are also available for more specific application requirements. The MatchBox Series is a powerful platform, encompassing continuous wave lasers, four wavelength diode combiners, and Q-Switch nanosecond lasers. As the name suggests, the MatchBox Series is exceptionally compact, offering simplicity of integration and ease of use. It provides power, consistency and high performance in one of the smallest packages in the world. With over 150 off-the-shelf product configurations, this laser module platform provides an ideal solution for applications including microscopy, spectroscopy (fluorescence spectroscopy, laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and Raman spectroscopy), medical diagnostics, flow cytometry, LIDAR, metrology, holography, and UV curing.

The ARA series of high power wavelength combiners, offers an advanced and original design incorporating four Matchbox lasers of differing wavelengths in a single unit. The ARA series is ideally suited to microscopy and spectroscopy applications.

Evaldas Pabreza, CEO of Integrated Optics, commented: "We believe that there are clear synergies between our companies' approach to the laser module market. ProPhotonix' global sales team allows for Integrated Optics products to be offered to a much wider customer base."

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited UK commented: "We are pleased to add the Integrated Optics platforms to our laser solutions offering. Like ProPhotonix, Integrated Optics offer configurable platforms as well as custom solutions to suit specific application needs. As a result of this agreement, ProPhotonix extends the range of products it offers to OEMs. Several existing customers have already expressed an interest in solutions combining the technologies of our two companies including a recent MatchBox qualification and order in the amount of $185,000."

For more information on the new products from Integrated Optics, see the product pages:

CW Lasers Page: www2.prophotonix.com/CW_Lasers

Nanosecond Pulsed Lasers: www2.prophotonix.com/nanosecond_pulsed_lasers

Wavelength Combiners: www2.prophotonix.com/wavelength_combiner

About Integrated Optics

Integrated Optics is an ISO9001:2015 certified manufacturer of very compact laser sources for spectroscopy and LiDAR applications. Since 2012 Integrated Optics develops proprietary optics assembly method, based on robotics and unique software solutions. Proprietary laser assembly workstations are used to ensure highest scalability of manufacturing, complete process control and fast adaptation to customer needs.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited

sales@prophotonix.com



Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited UK

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 717170



Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Craig

Richard Salmond

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000



