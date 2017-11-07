Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, today announces it has won, for the second consecutive year, the Ile-de-France award of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 French programme, an initiative that rewards fast growing companies.

The Technology Fast 50 is one of France's foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The Ile-de-France award recognises Novacyt as the fastest growing listed technology company in the region, including Paris, during the past four years.

Novacyt's three core strategic pillars centre on organic, acquisition and R&D led growth. Through a combination of these pillars, Novacyt has achieved this award by delivering strong revenue growth averaging 113% between 2013 and 2016. In 2016, the Group generated revenues of €11.1 million on a consolidated basis, representing annual growth of 25%, with a 55% gross profit margin, which was an increase of seven percentage points on the previous year.

In line with the Group's continued commitment to commercial expansion, part of the UK business recently moved into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Camberley. This new, larger facility will accommodate increased manufacturing of Lab21 products with additional future capacity for NOVAprep, the Company's proprietary technology platform.

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

"We take great pleasure in winning the Fast 50 Ile-de-France award for the second consecutive year. This award recognises our record of delivering significant long term growth. I would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and commitment in driving our business forward culminating in this achievement."

"We remain committed to our three core strategic pillars which are delivering strong growth and put us on a pathway to sustainable profitability."

About Deloitte Technology Fast 50 France

Now in its seventeenth year, the Technology Fast 50 France is part of an international programme run by Deloitte. Qualifying entrants of the Fast 50 France will be put forward to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) programme, along with entrants from other national programmes run by Deloitte in the EMEA region.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards recognise and profile French technology companies, public or private, including some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from Internet specialists to biotech, digital media technology to life sciences, computers to semiconductors and software to telecommunications.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms. In France, Deloitte SAS is the member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and professional services are provided by its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Deloitte provides audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. With a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries, Deloitte brings world-class capabilities and high-quality service to clients, delivering the insights they need to address their most complex business challenges. Deloitte's approximately 244,000 professionals are committed to becoming the standard of excellence.

In France, Deloitte calls on diversified expertise to meet the challenges of its clients of all sizes from all industries major multinationals, local micro-companies and medium-sized enterprises. With the expertise of its 10 300 professionals and partners, Deloitte is a leading player in audit, risk advisory, consulting, financial advisory, tax legal and accounting, based on a multidisciplinary offering and a set of action principles attuned to the requirements of our environment.

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is a rapidly growing, international diagnostics group with a growing portfolio of cancer and infectious disease products and services. Through its proprietary technology platform, NOVAPrep, and molecular platform, genesig, Novacyt is able to provide an extensive range of oncology and infectious disease diagnostic products across an extensive international distributor network. The Group has diversified sales from diagnostic reagents used in oncology, microbiology, haematology and serology markets, and its global customers and partners include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

