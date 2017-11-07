IBERIA goes LIVE with ARMS(R) V2.5

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminaar Aviation Infotech has announced that Spanish flag carrier and prominent IAG member-airline Iberia, has gone 'live' with ARMSV2.5 (Aviation Resource Management System) Flight Operations Sub-System (FOSS) comprising - Fleet Controller, Fleet-Watch/Flight Following, Day of Operations Board and Slot Manager applications. This comes as part of Phase 1 of deployment, with other applications to follow progressively in accordance with a phased implementation plan.

Iberia has contracted with Laminaar for a complete Operations Management Solution that includes ARMSV2.5 Flight Operations and Crew Management applications along with Optimizers.

Director OCC and Crew Planning for Iberia - Ramiro Oliveira, expressed his happiness at the outcome and thanked the Laminaar team for their "dedication, effort and push to make ARMS(FOSS) a reality in IBERIA".

Operations IT Portfolio Manager for Group IT Projects and Application Development at Iberia - Antonio Ruiz, alsocongratulated the teams, thanked the Laminaar team for their support and highlighting particularly, "the excellent support received during 'go-live'".

Managing Director & CEO of Laminaar - Vivek Sheorey, expressed great pleasure at the development and lauded both teams, stating, "ARMSV2.5 FOSS has replaced 4 existing 3rdparty systems at Iberia, thereby integrating the fragmented silos into one unified and consolidated solution! It was a complex project but Iberia and ARMSteams worked closely together to complete this daunting transformation task successfully!"

About Iberia:

Founded in 1927 and now an important member of the International Airlines Group (IAG), Iberia is today the leading airline between Europe and Latin America, where it launched regular services in 1946. It is also the air group offering better connections from Spain to the rest of the world. Together with its low-cost carrier Iberia Express and its franchise airline Iberia Regional Air Nostrum, Iberia operates some 600 flights each day to some 125 destinations in 48 countries, with a fleet of 135 aircraft.

About Laminaar:

Laminaar Aviation Infotech Pte Ltd., is headquartered in Singapore and owns the Intellectual Property Rights for ARMSsuite of application software products. Laminaar designs and produces innovative InfoTech solutions for the global aviation and airline markets, helping airlines leverage new technologies at a cost-effective price point. ARMSV2.x is a highly integrated, flexible and scalable enterprise - class software solution, designed exclusively for the Air Transportation industry.

For media & business enquiries, please write to:

Prashant Kavi, Vice President - Business Development

prashant.kavi@laminaar.com.sg

+65 6223-9213

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595847/ARMS_Logo.jpg