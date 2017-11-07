Investor Access Exhibits Strong Momentum During First Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, release growth statistics on usage of Investor Access, which demonstrate strong adoption by both banks and investors.

Activity continues to grow at a rapid rate, with more than 800 published deals on the system, of which more than 400 have been open for orders. During the year, the number of banks publishing deals jumped from 11 in January to 27 in October, with more banks expected to be added to the list in November.

Over the last two months, approximately 80% of all Euro issuance and 65% of all Sterling issuance was published by the banks over the platform. More than 90 investor entities have come on board since the start of the year to place orders on the Investor Access platform, allowing them to manage their entire participation in new issues electronically and with a full audit trail.

"The rapid adoption on both sides of the market validates the Investor Access initiative," said Bill Sherman, Ipreo's EVP, Head of the Global Markets Group. "We will continue to innovate and respond to the market's needs."

About Investor Access

Investor Access allows investors to be alerted to new-issue announcements, receive information on deal terms and conditions, submit and manage orders, and receive electronic notification of allocation and pricing details, along with other deal-related information such as the prospectus and final terms. It builds on Ipreo's existing fixed income suite, including IssueNet, a fixed income syndicate connectivity tool used by 156 banks today.

The Investor Access initiative is the result of collaboration between an initial group of eleven banks which has now expanded to twenty-seven participating banks. The group of banks presently participating includes BBVA, BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Danske, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Santander, Societe Generale Corporate Investment & Banking (SG CIB), UBS, VTB Capital, and others.

