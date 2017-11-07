New Survey Finds More Than Two Thirds of Adults May be Missing Out on Vaccinations

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GSK launches Vaccinate for Life campaign to improve awareness of the importance of vaccination throughout life and encourage better discussions between adults and healthcare professionals on vaccination.

Despite the World Health Organization (WHO) citing immunisation as one of the most powerful and cost-effective interventions in public health,[1] a new survey conducted by Ipsos MORI and sponsored by GSK Vaccines in Brazil, Germany, India* Italy and the United States finds that 68 percent of adults are not up-to-date with the vaccines recommended for them.

Findings from the Vaccinate for Life survey of 6,002 adults aged 18 years and over, carried out across five countries also found that:

15 percent of adults believe that vaccinations are only recommended for children and/or babies with 21 percent thinking they are only needed for travel purposes.

Almost 3 in 10 adults report not having had any of the vaccines potentially relevant to them within the past five years.

60 percent of adults say they have not received public health information on the importance of adult vaccinations**.

"Although mostly associated with childhood, vaccination is not something you outgrow," said Susanna Esposito, Full Professor at the University of Perugia, Italy, and infectious disease specialist. "As we age, so does our immune system and we become more susceptible to infectious diseases which could be prevented through vaccination. It is important that HCPs are aware of the possible benefits of adult vaccination and discuss it with their patients."

Findings from the Vaccinate for Life survey show that when asked to consider why they are not up-to-date, people cite lack of recommendations and/or discussion from their doctor or nurse about the need for vaccines in adult life. They say that they would find a range of information sources useful to help them understand, record and track the vaccinations which may be relevant to them.

"Vaccination throughout life can help protect and contribute to the wellbeing of individuals families and communities," said Dr. Thomas Breuer, Chief Medical Officer, GSK Vaccines. "What the Vaccinate for Life survey shows us is that adults need more information on the vaccines relevant to them to help them be more proactive in discussing their vaccination needs with their healthcare professional."

Other key findings from the Vaccinate for Life survey include:

Public o pinion on value of vaccinations : the study shows a difference in public opinion surrounding the value of keeping up to date with vaccinations throughout adult life, with 26 percent of adults agreeing that this is not something which they consider to be of value.

: the study shows a difference in public opinion surrounding the value of keeping up to date with vaccinations throughout adult life, with 26 percent of adults agreeing that this is not something which they consider to be of value. Prioritisation of other health services: 53 percent of adults surveyed agree that although achieving a healthy lifestyle is important, they are more likely to prioritise other health services over vaccination.

About Vaccinate for Life

Vaccinate for Life is a global campaign to improve awareness of the importance of vaccination throughout life and encourage more conversations between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their adult patients about what vaccinations may be available. To find out more about the Vaccinate for Life campaign, please visit gsk.to/vaccinateforlife .

About the Vaccinate for Life Survey

Vaccinate for Life General Public Survey

The 'Vaccinate for Life Survey' was carried out between July 6th and September 14th 2017 via an online survey of adults aged 18 years and over, with an achieved sample of 6,002 respondents, from five countries (Brazil, Germany, India, Italy and the United States). The sample size in each market was as follows:

Brazil Germany India Italy United States General Public 1000 1000 2002 1000 1000

Vaccinate for Life HCP Survey

The 'Vaccinate for Life Survey' was carried out online between July 16thand August 25th 2017 with an achieved sample of 1,351 respondents, from across three countries (Brazil, Italy and the United States). The criteria for inclusion were that potential respondents must provide a current adult vaccination service, i.e. vaccines for people aged 18 years and over or advise on current adult vaccination services. They must also have between 3 and 30 years' experience as a practising HCP. The type of HCP selected to survey across the countries depended on the specialty responsible for adult vaccinations. An honorarium was offered to HCPs in all countries for participating. The sample composition in each market was as follows:

Brazil Italy United States PCPs 501 Pharmacists 500 GPs 100 100 Hygienists 50 Practice Nurses 50 Pulmonologists & 50 Obstetricians Total 200 150 1001

GSK - one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies - is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For further information please visit http://www.gsk.com.

