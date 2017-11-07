ICIS Releases Alerts Manager to Enable Fully-Customisable Alerts for Customers

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ICIS, a leading market intelligence and analytics provider for the petrochemicals, energy and fertilizer sectors, has released an Alerts Manager, enabling its customers to set up highly personalised alerts and easily manage all their email notifications preferences in one place, via the ICIS Dashboard.

ICIS Dashboard customers can now set up smarter, customisable alerts and stay on top of the markets that they are interested in with three types of alerts:

1. Price Alerts

Notifications informing of changes in price assessments or formulas that have been set up, triggered by a chosen criteria: any price change, percentage price changes, prices rising above/falling below a chosen value.

2. Market Alerts

Notifications on news related to price changes and events affecting prices for the markets that they are interested in.

3. Summary Alerts

A single email summarising selected alerts. Tailor frequency, date and time to best suit information needs.

Globalisation and changes in logistics mean it is now more important than ever to stay abreast of price movements and market developments. This functionality will help ICIS customers cut through the noise and act quickly in the markets they operate within. Purchasing managers, traders and analysts can save time searching for the information that is important to them and react more quickly to market developments.

"This new functionality was designed in response to customers' feedback and their diverse information needs. The Alerts Manager enables our customers to personalise their notifications according to their needs and workflow and get the information that they want, when they want it, at a frequency that suits them," said Priti Jilka, -Product Manager.

"Users can now manage their preferences in one place, customising thresholds for price and formula change and set up summary alerts that collate all selected notifications into a single email. In doing so, this feature avoids inbox overload for busy industry professionals," she added.

The Alerts Manager is available for all price assessment subscribers across petrochemicals, energy and fertilizers markets.

To find out more about the Alerts Manager and to set up alerts, visit http://www.icis.com/Dashboard/alerting today. If you don't have a subscription to the ICIS Dashboard you can request a demo here.

