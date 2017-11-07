Regulatory News:

The liquidity contract signed on March 31, 2016 has been terminated by Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Paris:DIM) and Gilbert Dupont. The termination is effective from November 3, 2017 after market close.

As of November 3, 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account

Number of shares: 2,362

Liquidity account cash balance: 452,841.80

Sartorius AG, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Gilbert Dupont signed on November 6, 2017, a new liquidity contract in compliance with the AMAFI charter which will be effective on November 7 before market opening.

For the implementation of the new contract, the following assets appear on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 0

Liquidity account cash balance: 600,000.00

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2016, the company employed approx. 4,700 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,051.6 million euros.

