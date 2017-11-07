FOREX.com Introduces Major Service Enhancements to its UK Service

Enhancements include an expanded set of global FX and CFD markets, the introduction of equity CFD trading, upgraded trading platform & mobile apps and reduced pricing on FX and Indices

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --FOREX.com, the retail forex brand of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) ("GAIN"), today announced a significant upgrade of its FCA-regulated service in the U.K., featuring an expanded set of markets including new forex, index and commodity CFDs, as well as the introduction of CFD trading on US and UK equities.

The expanded market set is supported by the introduction of a powerful new multi-asset trading platform as well as new versions of mobile trading apps for iOS and Android devices featuring new functionality and trading tools, including hedging capabilities, guaranteed stop loss orders, and enhanced account alerts.

"The latest enhancement to our service, coupled with the superior trade execution and outstanding support for which we're known, further supports our mission of delivering our customers an exceptional trading experience," said Samantha Roady, President, Retail at GAIN Capital.

FOREX.com now offers its customers in the UK and Europe:

Access to over 180 global markets including 84 FX markets, 17 indices and 11 commodity CFDs

Trading on 65 of the most popular US and UK equity CFDs, such as Amazon, Netflix and Barclays

Reduced pricing, offering savings of up to 33% on some of the most popular FX markets, and fixed spreads on Indices as low as 1pt during market hours

A suite of powerful, yet easy to use trading platforms supporting the needs of traders across desktop, web and mobile, as well as continued support for the popular Metatrader 4 platform.

Existing customers can upgrade to the new service immediately.

FOREX.com is set to roll out the new service globally over the coming months.

For more information, visit FOREX.com/en-uk.

About GAIN

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/598427/GAIN_CAPITAL_HOLDINGS__INC__LOGO.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forexcom-introduces-major-service-enhancements-to-its-uk-service-300550598.html