Forenet Kredit has today concluded a conditional sales agreement with a group of Danish pension companies headed by PFA and with PensionDanmark, PKA, AP Pension and MP Pension as co-investors. The agreement is subject to approval by the Committee of Representatives of Forenet Kredit and relevant authorities.



The pension companies will buy 10.9% of the shares in Nykredit A/S from Forenet Kredit at a price of DKK 7.5bn, and they will undertake to contribute capital to Nykredit in future, should such need arise.



The pension companies have also entered into agreements with Industriens Fond and Østifterne f.m.b.a to buy part of the shares held by these minority shareholders of Nykredit A/S. These agreements are conditional on the completion of Forenet Kredit's sale of shares to the pension companies. Combined, the agreements will bring the pension companies' total investment up to 16.9% of the shares in Nykredit A/S at a total price of DKK 11.6bn.



If the transaction is completed, it will constitute the largest unlisted equity investment by institutional investors in Denmark seen so far.



Backed by the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board of Nykredit A/S, the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit will recommend that the Committee of Representatives of Forenet Kredit approve the transaction after which the IPO preparations will be discontinued.



The main reasons for the recommendation are:



-- Nykredit A/S will gain a strong capacity for raising equity capital and thus a very secure future capital position. -- Nykredit A/S will gain a stable and lasting ownership structure consisting of robust Danish owners. -- Forenet Kredit will maintain a large ownership interest of nearly 80% of Nykredit A/S. -- Forenet Kredit will get a fair price for the shares.



The flexibility of funding entailed by this solution will enable Nykredit A/S to expand the customer loyalty concept Kundekroner to encompass more customer categories and also increase distributions.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651790