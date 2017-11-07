Stockholm, 2017-11-07 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PledPharma AB announces today that Yilmaz Mahshid has been appointed to the position as Chief Financial Officer. Yilmaz joins in December from Industrifonden where he held the positions as Investment Manager & Controller.



Yilmaz Mahshid (b. 1979) joins from the Life science team at Industrifonden, where he held the position as Investment Manager & Controller and was responsible/ board representative for two of the fund's holdings. Over the past year, he has facilitated Industrifonden's life science listings on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. He has previous experience from positions as healthcare analyst at Pareto Securities and Öhman Fondkommission. Yilmaz also has a solid academic background with a PhD from the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Karolinska Institute. He started his career as a researcher at Karolinska institutet and after that at the pharmaceutical companies Biolipox and Orexo.



"We are pleased to welcome Yilmaz Mahshid to PledPharma. His extensive experience and knowledge in financial management, business development, investor relations and medical science makes him ideal in the role of CFO at PledPharma, "says PledPharmas CEO Nicklas Westerholm.



Yilmaz Mahshid will be part of PledPharma's leadership team and will report to the CEO. The CFO position includes responsibility for the company's finance and administration functions, investor relations as well as involvement in strategy and business development.



"I look forward to contributing to PledPharma's continued work to create value for its shareholders and all the patients who could benefit from the company's innovative drug candidates against chemotherapy induced nerve damage and liver damage caused by acetaminophen poisoning," says Yilmaz Mahshid.



Yilmaz Mahshid is taking over from Michaela Gertz, who in December leaves the company after seven years as CFO. PledPharma has since this summer strengthened the leadership team by the recruitment of Dr. Stefan Carlsson, Chief Medical Officer and Dr Christian Sonesson, Vice President Product Strategy and Development.



For more information, please contact:



Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, phone: +46 73 354 20 62



Nicklas.westerholm@pledpharma.se



About PledPharma



PledPharma develops new drugs that protect the body against oxidative stress - a potentially debilitating and sometimes life-threatening condition that can be caused by chemotherapy treatment and following acetaminophen (paracetamol) overdose. The company's most advanced project PledOx is being developed to reduce nerve damage associated with chemotherapy. A phase IIb study has been conducted and will serve as the basis for the continued development. The drug candidate Aladote is being developed to reduce the risk of acute liver failure associated with acetaminophen poisoning. PledPharma (STO: PLED) is listed on Nasdaq First North. Erik Penser Bank is the company's Certified Adviser (tel +46 8 463 80 00). For more information, see www.pledpharma.se



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651706