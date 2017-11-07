Nykredit Realkredit Group, Q1-Q3 results --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DKK million Q1-Q3/2017 Q1-Q3/2016 Change -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income 11,048 9,623 1,425 Costs 3,546 3,683 137 Impairment charges for loans and advances (550) 385 935 Business profit 8,053 5,555 2,498 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Legacy derivatives 1,488 (1,185) 2,673 Profit before tax 9,541 4,370 5,171 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax 1,946 907 (1,039) Profit 7,595 3,463 4,132 --------------------------------------------------------------------------





