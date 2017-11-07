

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG(BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter Group net profit amounted to 1.79 billion euros, down 1.8 percent from 1.82 billion euros last year.



Third-quarter profit before tax fell 5.9% to 2.42 billion euros, and EBT margin fell to 10.3% from 11.0% a year ago.



At 2.30 billion euros, profit before financial result or EBIT was down 3.2 percent, influenced by significantly higher investments, as well as expenses for research and development.



Held down by currency factors, Group revenues totaled 23.42 billion euros, slightly up on the previous year's 23.36 billion euros.



Deliveries of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brand vehicles in the third quarter 2017 increased 1.2% to 590,415 units from 583,499 units last year.



Looking ahead, BMW said it confident of achieving its projected targets for the current financial year. For the financial year 2017, the BMW Group forecasts a slight increase in deliveries to customers by the Automotive segment.



The company now expects a solid increase in Group profit before tax, compared to previous estimate of a slight increase.



The EBIT margin for the Automotive segment in 2017 is forecast to remain within the target range of between 8 and 10%. BMW now forecasts a slight increase in revenues in the Automotive segment, compared to solid increase expected earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX