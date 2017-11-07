

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German conventional-energy company Uniper SE reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first three quarters of 2017 was 683 million euros compared to a loss of 4.23 billion euros in the previous year. The significant improvement relative to the prior-year period reflects the non-recurrence of the substantial impairment charges Uniper had to record on its generation and storage businesses in Europe in 2016.



Adjusted funds from operations totaled 727 million euros, an increase of 545 million euros relative to the prior-year figure of 182 million euros. This was due mainly to the non-recurrence of the utilization of provisions.



Uniper generated adjusted EBIT of 952 million euros in the first nine months of 2017. The year-on-year decline of 300 million euros results primarily from the non-recurrence of substantial one-off items recorded in 2016. These include the significant positive effect of the agreement with Gazprom to adjust the terms of long-term gas procurement contracts as well as the unusually high earnings posted by Uniper's gas optimization activities. Nine-month earnings in the current year benefited from the non-recurrence of the impairment charge on Berezovskaya 3, Uniper's damaged generating unit in Russia, along with the receipt of the related insurance payment this year.



Uniper sales grew to 52.938 billion euros from 47.997 billion euros in the prior year.



Forecast fiscal year 2017 for Adjusted EBIT of 1.0 billion euros to 1.2 billion euros and dividend proposal are reaffirmed.



