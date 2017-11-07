

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) reported first-half net income to owners of parent of 52.7 billion yen compared to 38.8 billion yen, previous year. Net income per share was 66.86 yen compared to 49.18 yen. Net sales increased to 984.7 billion yen from 908.1 billion yen.



For fiscal 2018, the company now expects net income to owners of parent of 109.0 billion yen, and net sales of 2.06 trillion yen. Previously, the company expected net income of 99.0 billion yen, and net sales of 1.99 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX