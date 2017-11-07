

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is set to release Germany's industrial production data for September in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. Output is expected to fall 0.8 percent on month following a 2.6 percent growth in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the yen, it fell against the greenback and the franc.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8818 against the pound, 1.1588 against the Swiss franc, 1.1598 against the U.S. dollar and 132.35 against the yen.



