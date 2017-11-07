

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) reported Thursday that consolidated operating earnings or EBIT for the first nine months of 2017 grew 27 percent to 231 million euros from last year's 182 million euros. Earnings per share for the period were 2.40 euros, up from 2.22 euros in the prior-year period.



The company noted that both automotive and defence sectors grew their sales volume and significantly increased income in the first nine months, with Defence almost doubling its operating earnings year-on-year.



Consolidated sales for the nine-month period were 4.17 billion euros, 6.9 percent higher than last year.



The order backlog was 7.23 billion euros, slightly lower than last year's 7.36 billion euros.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Rheinmetall affirmed its outlook for organic sales growth of around 6 percent, based on annual sales of 5.6 billion euros in 2016.



At the same time, Rheinmetall is now forecasting an operating earnings margin of slightly more than 6.5 percent for 2017. Earlier, the company forecast operating margin at Group level of around 6.5 percent.



Rheinmetall continues to anticipate an operating margin for Rheinmetall Automotive of around 8.4 percent for the current fiscal year.



For the Defence sector, Rheinmetall is now projecting an operating earnings margin at the upper end of the previously projected range of between 5.0 percent and 5.5 percent.



