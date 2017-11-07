

G4S plc Trading Update 7 November 2017



G4S provides the following update for the nine months ended 30 September 2017. All figures and commentary are unaudited and stated at constant exchange rates.



G4S CEO Ashley Almanza said 'Trading for the nine months was in line with expectations. Organic revenue growth was 4.4%, with all regions growing apart from the Middle East and India region. Organic revenue growth excluding Middle East and India was 6.1% for the first nine months.' The quality of the Group's bid pipeline and our win momentum remain encouraging. In our secure solutions business, systems and technology enabled security continues to gain traction in key markets and now accounts for over £1.7 billion annualised revenue (31 December 2016: £1.5 billion). Our Retail Cash Solutions, Deposita and CASH360 solutions continue to receive a positive market response as we extend our sales and marketing across North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia. G4S now has around 6,500 CASH360 recycler units deployed (31 December 2016: 5,200) and over 12,000 CASH360/Deposita (31 December 2016: 9,400) smart safes. We see significant revenue potential in our Retail Cash Solutions, Deposita and CASH360 businesses



With very strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Group expects full year 2017 organic revenue growth of between 3-4% and good profit growth. We remain focused on cash flow and are on track for the Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio to be 2.5x or lower by the end of 2017.



The Group will announce FY 2017 results on 8 March 2018.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0)208 722 2125



Media enquiries:



Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0)759 552 3483



Notes to Editors:



G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets. G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 100 countries and has around 575,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire



A0B7CYB01FLG6R21



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX