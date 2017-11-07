

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its third-quarter net income rose 2% to $47.3 million from $46.3 million in the prior year, due to the higher operating profit and the lower income tax expense, partially offset by higher other finance expense. Earnings per share were US$0.62, up 5% over last year and underlying EPS were US$0.81, up 14% over last year.



Operating profit in the quarter was US$62.6 million, up 2% year-on-year. This was due to the increase in revenue and gross margin, partially offset by higher R&D expenses.



Revenue in third-quarter of 2017 was up 5% year-on-year to US$362.8 million.



The company anticipates revenue for the fourth-quarter of 2017 to be in the range of US$415 -US$455 million. At the mid-point, this will result in full year 2017 revenue up 11% year-on-year to US$1.324 billion.



In line with the revenue performance, the company now expects gross margin for the full year 2017 to be slightly above the full year 2016.



