

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced Tuesday the official launch Xbox One X, calling it the world's most powerful console, for immersive 4K gaming and 4K entertainment to gamers.



Xbox One X is available in 35 Xbox One markets and retails at $499, 449 pounds, 499 euros, C$599 and A$6492, with additional markets launching soon.



The company said it saw incredibly strong preorder sales of Xbox One X, and expects the new console to be in high demand this holiday season.



With 40 percent more power than any other console, Xbox One X launches with the largest games lineup in Xbox history, with more than 70 Xbox One X Enhanced titles coming in the first week and more than 50 available on launch day. This includes 'Forza Motorsport 7,' 'Super Lucky's Tale,' 'Assassin's Creed Origins,' 'Middle-earth: Shadow of War,' and 'FIFA 18.'



The Xbox One games library consists of more than 1,300 games and more than 220 exclusives, all of which play best on Xbox One X. The company noted that more titles are on the way like the hottest game on the planet 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds,' releasing as an Xbox One console launch exclusive December 12, 2017.



Phil Spencer, head of gaming, Microsoft, said, 'We built Xbox One X to give game creators the most powerful platform to bring their visions to life and to give gamers the best console to play the games of the past, present and future. We're excited to offer gamers the world's most powerful console with access to the largest games lineup in Xbox history - more than 1,300 titles and more than 220 exclusives.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX