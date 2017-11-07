ANNOUNCEMENT



A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Financial Calendar 2018



Please be informed that A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S plans to publish its Annual Report for the year 2017 on Friday 9 February 2018 and to hold the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 10 April 2018 at 10.30 am in Copenhagen. Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than Monday 26 February 2018.



The Company plans to publish Interim Report for the 1st Quarter on Thursday 17 May 2018, Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter on Friday 17 August 2018 and Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter on Wednesday 14 November 2018.



Capital Markets Day 2018 is expected to be held on Tuesday 20 February 2018 in Copenhagen.





Copenhagen, 7 November 2017.



Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

















