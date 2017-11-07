

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The loonie reversed from an early low of 0.9788 against the aussie, climbing to 0.9760.



The loonie that closed Monday's trading at 89.49 against the yen advanced to 89.73.



The loonie rose back to 1.4751 against the euro, heading to pierce its early nearly 3-week high of 1.4744.



On the upside, the loonie is likely to challenge resistance around 0.96 against the aussie, 92.00 against the yen and 1.46 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX