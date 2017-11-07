

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Integrated security group G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported Tuesday that trading for the nine months was in line with expectations, with higher organic revenue growth.



In its trading update for the nine months ended September 30, the company reported that organic revenue growth was 4.4%, with all regions growing apart from the Middle East and India region. Organic revenue growth excluding Middle East and India was 6.1% for the first nine months.



Looking ahead, G4S CEO Ashley Almanza said, 'With very strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Group expects full year 2017 organic revenue growth of between 3-4% and good profit growth.'



The company will announce FY 2017 results on March 8, 2018.



