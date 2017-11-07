Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) LEKOIL LIMITED: Extension of Director's Loan 07-Nov-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7 November 2017 Lekoil Limited ("LEKOIL" or the "Company") Extension of Director's Loan LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas exploration and production company, with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa, announces that the Directors of the Company other than Lekan Akinyanmi ("Independent Directors") have extended the unsecured loan from the Company to Lekan Akinyanmi, which was previously granted on 9 December 2014 (the "Loan"). As disclosed in the Half Year Results for the Six Months to 30 June 2017, announced on 28 September 2017, the Loan has been extended for three years to 9 December 2020. All other terms of the Loan remain unchanged from those announced on 9 December 2014. The extension of the term of the Loan is a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Independent Directors consider, having consulted with Strand Hanson Limited, the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as Lekoil's shareholders are concerned. For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com [1] or contact: LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor Relations Hamilton Esi, Corporate Communications +44 20 7920 3150 Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer +44 20 7409 3494 Mirabaud Securities LLP (Joint Broker) Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 7878 3447 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeremy Low / Neil Haycock / Thomas Rider +44 20 7236 1010 Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Charles Vivian / Barney Hayward +44 20 7920 3150 -ends- ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LEK Sequence No.: 4813 End of Announcement EQS News Service 625657 07-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf18eb9b0cff2bfecacebb0696619578&application_id=625657&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

November 07, 2017 02:03 ET (07:03 GMT)