

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands plc (IMT.L, ITYBY.PK) reported profit before tax for the year ended 30 September 2017 of 1.86 billion pounds, up from 907 million pounds in the previous year.



Full-year profit to owners of the parent increased to 1.41 billion pounds from 631 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share grew to 147.6 pence from 66.1 pence last year.



The Group said its reported earnings per share rose 123 percent from last year, primarily due to the reduction in reported net finance costs driven by gains on the fair value of derivatives.



Constant currency adjusted earnings per share was 244.1 pence, down 2.2 percent from last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 267.0 pence, compared to 249.6 pence in the prior year.



On a reported basis, revenue for the year grew 9.5 percent to 30.25 billion pounds from 27.63 billion pounds last year. On an adjusted basis, tobacco net revenue was 7.76 billion pounds, up 8.2 percent in actual terms, but down 2.6 percent in constant currency from the previous year.



Fiscal 2017 total Group tobacco volumes were 265.2 billion stick equivalents, down 4.1 percent from 276.5 billion stick equivalents last year.



The Board of Imperial Brands has approved a further interim dividend of 59.51 pence per share and will propose a final dividend also of 59.51 pence per share.



This will bring the total dividend for the year to 170.72 pence per share, up 10 percent and in line with the company's policy of growing dividends by at least 10 percent per year over the medium term.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX