

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - The ElringKlinger Group (EGKLF.PK) reported third-quarter net income of 16.1 million euros compared to 19.0 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.25 euros compared to 0.30 euros. Earnings (EBIT before purchase price allocation) rose by 6.7% to 34.8 million euros. Revenue improved by 7.9% year on year to 403.6 million euros.



The Management Board has reaffirmed its guidance for sales and earnings in 2017. The Group continues to anticipate that it will improve its operating result (EBIT before purchase price allocation) and achieve an EBIT margin (before purchase price allocation) of around 9 to 10% in the year as a whole.



