Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AlzChem Group AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AlzChem Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-07 / 08:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AlzChem Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberi
chte English:
https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports
2017-11-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com
End of News DGAP News Service
625755 2017-11-07
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 07, 2017 02:11 ET (07:11 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AlzChem Group AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AlzChem Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-07 / 08:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AlzChem Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberi
chte English:
https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports
2017-11-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com
End of News DGAP News Service
625755 2017-11-07
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 07, 2017 02:11 ET (07:11 GMT)