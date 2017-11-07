Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AlzChem Group AG /

Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

AlzChem Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly

reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-07 / 08:11

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AlzChem Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 14, 2017 German:

https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberi

chte English:

https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports



2017-11-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: AlzChem Group AG

Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32

83308 Trostberg

Germany

Internet: www.alzchem.com



End of News DGAP News Service



625755 2017-11-07



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 07, 2017 02:11 ET (07:11 GMT)