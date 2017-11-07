

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods Plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax climbed 51% to 1.58 billion pounds from 1.04 billion pounds last year.



Earnings per share went up 47% to 151.6 pence from 103.4 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 1.31 billion pounds, compared to 1.07 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share grew 20% to 127.1 pence.



Operating profit grew 21% to 1.34 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit grew 22 percent to 1.36 billion pounds.



Group revenue climbed 15 percent to 15.36 billion pounds from 13.40 billion pounds a year ago. At constant currency rates, revenues increased 6 percent.



George Weston, Chief Executive of Associated British Foods, said, 'This was a highly successful year for the group. These results reflect our international diversity, and the strong underlying performance of our businesses was driven by management actions throughout the year.'



Further, the company announced a final dividend of 29.65p, to be paid on January 12, 2018 to shareholders on the register on December 15, 2017. This will make a total of 41.0p for the year, an increase of 12%.



Looking ahead for the new year, the company said that at this early stage, it expects progress in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the group.



Primark's selling space expansion will continue and with margins in line with the current year the company expects an increase in Retail profit. Progress is expected from Grocery, Agriculture and Ingredients. In Sugar, higher volumes and lower costs will only partially mitigate the effect of much lower EU prices.



The company also announced that Tim Clarke will retire as a director with effect from 30 November 2017, after 13 years on the board.



