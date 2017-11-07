

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production growth accelerated sharply for the second straight month in September, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Industrial production logged a double-digit growth of 12.3 percent annually in September, well above the 6.7 percent gain in August. The measure has been rising since January.



Output of extraction and related services advanced 15.1 percent from last year and manufacturing production increased by 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent from August, when it rose by 0.5 percent.



Manufacturing output expanded 2.6 percent, slower than the 3.5 percent increase economists had forecast.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX