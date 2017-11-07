

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), a specialist insurer, reported that its gross written premiums in the first nine months of the year to 30 September 2017 grew by 12.4 percent to 2.09 billion pounds from 1.86 billion pounds in the year-ago period. The increase was 4.9 percent in constant currency.



The increase in gross written premiums reflects a strong performance across all segments, particularly from Hiscox USA where premiums grew 29 percent in constant currency.



Bronek Masojada, Hiscox CEO, stated, '2017 is turning out to be an historic year for catastrophes and Hiscox's first priority is to help our customers get back on their feet. Our long-held strategy of balance and diversity was built for this environment, as our retail businesses provide stability when volatility impacts the big-ticket areas.'



Hiscox said that its early estimates for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have proved to be prudent. As a result, the company now estimate combined net claims for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Hurricane Maria of $225 million against a previous estimate of $225 million for Harvey and Irma alone.



This is based on an insured market loss of $25 billion for Harvey - excluding the government backed National Flood Insurance Program, $35 billion for Irma, and $30 billion for Maria.



