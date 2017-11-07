

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit widened in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 210 million in September from EUR 103 million in the corresponding month last year.



Both the value of exports and imports advanced by 8.0 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively in September from last year.



Exports to EU countries grew 8.0 percent and those to non-EU countries by 9.0 percent.



During the first nine months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 1.7 billion versus a shortfall of almost EUR 2.1 billion in the same period of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX